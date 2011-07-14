Jimmy Page launches his official website today

Jimmy Page, seen here in the late '60s with his famous 'dragon' Tele, is not only a guitar master, now he's a webmaster. © JazzSign/Lebrecht Music & Arts/Corbis

Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page launched his official website today (14 July). Although there have been other unofficial sites devoted to Page over the years, this is one that he personally created, designed and will oversee.

"I've had the domain name for a number of years," Page said. "I've just been sitting on it, and a number of people had made approaches about setting something up and it got to a point that it felt it was the right time to put the website together. I think this is the ideal vehicle to present my past, present and future work."

For Page fans of all stripes, a big drawing card is sure to be the 'On This Day' section, a daily diary featuring events spanning the guitarist's entire career from the 1960s to the present. The multimedia presentation will include video, audio, rare photos, unreleased material and more. Each entry will be accompanied by a 'personal anecdote' from Page.

But take note: each entry will be available for only 24 hours. There will be no archiving, so if you miss something, you're out of luck.

Eventually, the website also will include an overview of Page's recorded work (with notes from Jimmy himself), along with an online store selling limited-edition items (some signed by the guitarist), plus exclusive music releases. Access to JimmyPage.com is free, but you have to register and sign in with a password to view all of its content.

Page is keeping busy in others ways, too. Last night, he joined The Black Crowes (whom he's played with in the past) at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London for a performance of the song Shake Your Money Maker. Check out the video below.