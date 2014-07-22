Jimmy Page: how to buy his early Led Zep tones

Page’s main guitar throughout his time in The Yardbirds was the ’59 Telecaster, given its legendary ‘Dragon’ paintjob in 1967 and used both live and in the studio with Zeppelin until mid-1969 – resurfacing later on Stairway.

The ’58 American Vintage reissue is the closest production instrument in the current Fender catalogue, and every inch a killer choice for those exhilarating, white-knuckle early Page tones.