Jim Root releases huge new DVD package

The ever-fascinating Jim Root has teamed up with Fret12 for the fifth instalment in the brand's The Sound And The Story DVD series.

The new package will feature a one hour biography, which - if the above trailer is anything to go by - should prove pretty revelatory, plus three hours of tuitional content hosted by Jim himself, featuring key Slipknot and Stone Sour songs, the guitarist's essential techniques and a tour of his gear.

There's also an included tab book, plus interviews with Corey Taylor and Jim's guitar tech Martin Connors, recounting their experiences working with Jim.

If this sounds like your bag, you can order the Jim Root The Sound And The Story from the Fret12 website, priced at $39.95 for US residents or £25.99 in the UK.