Jim Campilongo: Prince of tone

Few guitarists are more savagely original than Jim Campilongo. His music is a sonic hall-of-mirrors in which blues, jazz and country are warped and magnified into strange new forms with every barbed lick from his ’59 Tele.

Jim’s recorded a string of acclaimed albums and he’s also a first-call session player for top artists such as Norah Jones, while Fender recently honoured him with his own signature-model Telecaster. So we thought it was high time we caught up with Jim to talk about the genius of Roy Buchanan and why Fender’s Princeton combo is the Tele player’s best friend, amongst many other things.

Your latest album, Dream Dictionary, is an essay in tasteful but on-the-edge playing. Tell us about it…

“The reason I recorded it is becauseI played with Josh Dion [drums] and Chris Morrissey [bass] once and it was really good – but the second time we played, it was kind of magic. The third time we played, it was even better and I told the guys, ‘I’m gonna book recording time.’ Like, we’d only played three times together. I just knew it was a great band with chemistry.

“You know, I even said ‘maybe the songs will sound better in a year after we play them. You know, for a year they’ll develop. But if we record now, we’ll catch us in a really special time of growing and listening and exploring.’ And it pretty much worked. It was like the pure discovery of music with nothing sitting on our shoulders and putting pressure on us: no amazing prior performances, like, ‘Jeez, remember thatgig where four beautiful women walked in when we played this song and the room sounded great…’ and so, it was really anice experience.”

You’ve got a really haunting, unusual vibrato – where does that come from?

“One of the revelations I had when I was a very young guitarist, in 1979 or something, and I saw Roy Buchanan play, and I saw that he didn’t use his vibrato. At the time, everybody kind of played with lots of vibrato: players like Eric Clapton and Mike Bloomfield – guys that you’d hear from going just outside the house – I mean, if you remember Bad Company, their guitarist Mick Ralphs… his solos are almost more vibrato than solo.

"So I was still learning, and I kind of had vibrato on auto-pilot, because it sounded like a lot of the music I heard. Then I saw Roy Buchanan and he’d just go… [sings long-sustaining note]. It was like he’d kind of bend slowly in-between this weird semitone and hold it. Because it was so naked and so pure, it was absolutely captivating to me. So that’s when, you know, I started not using vibrato.

“Then I heard Roy Nichols in Merle Haggard’s band. There’s a record I was really influenced by, called Okie From Muskogee, and it’s Merle Haggard live in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

“I started learning stuff off that record, where there is vibrato and bending. The bending was based on how a pedal steel sounds a little bit, where it’s very accurate. So, that influenced me. Then, later on, with The Past Is Looking Brighter And Brighter,I was thinking of a Maria Callas aria. Like, what would she do [with her voice]?”

There's a Chet Atkins vibe to some of your playing, too – do you use hybrid picking?

“Absolutely. I use all the fingers of my right hand. I use my pinkie, my little finger on chords. Unless I’m slamming out a barre chord, I generally pick things like that because I was influenced by steel guitar.I love the way it’s instantaneous and even, you know, you hear all four notes come out at the same time, as opposed to that microsecond it takes for your pick to strum it.”