JHS introduces the LS01 Diago Little Smasher

The Little Smasher - taking the compact-amp idea a step further!

JHS, UK distributor for British manufacturers Diago, has announced the release of the LS01 Diago Little Smasher - a tiny, pedal-sized guitar amp head. Check out the press release below for details.

PRESS RELEASE: UK-based Diago are already well-known for their superb Pedal Boards and Powerstation pedal power supply unit, but the Little Smasher, a 5 Watt pedal-sized guitar amp head, is set to propel them to even greater heights.

Featuring Gain and Volume controls, along with a 2-band active EQ with a massive 15dB boost and 30dB cut available on both the Bass and Treble controls, the Little Smasher's four analogue modelled cascading gain stages provide a range of tones, from chimey clean to plexi-esque rock crunch. It's designed to work especially well with pedals up front if you need to push it further or want multiple channels.

Now, 5 watts of power may not sound like much, but the Little Smasher is a diminutive little beast that can easily drive a wide range of cabinets. It'll sound great with a 4x12", and it's also surprisingly loud - you'll have no problem annoying the neighbours with the Little Smasher.

The idea of having a portable amp in a pedal board (check out Diago's top-notch Gigman, Showman and Tourman pedalboard range at www.diago.co.uk) alongside other effects is a great concept, and with the Little Smasher, Diago have conceived a real quality piece of kit.

So, if you're tired of lugging heavy heads and combos around, stop! Check out the Diago Little Smasher right now (£129rrp), and save your back all that unnecessary work.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit JHS.

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox:

Sign up for the free weekly newsletter