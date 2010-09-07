Jerry Donahue Confirmed for Leeds Bradford Guitar Show

Image 1 of 2 Leeds Bradford guitar show Image 2 of 2 Leeds Bradford guitar show

Press Release: The Leeds Bradford Guitar Show will take place at Pudsey Civic Hall, Dawson's Corner, Pudsey, LS28 5TA on Sunday 12th September 2010 from 10am to 4.00pm.

Buy, sell and trade. More than 50 exhibitors and dealers. New and second hand instruments. Special Show bargains, workshops and demos.

Live music all day. Internationally acclaimed, virtuoso guitarist, Jerry Donahue ("the bend-master of the Telecaster") will perform and discuss technique and equipment. Jerry first came to prominence in Fotheringay and Fairport Convention and has worked with Joan Armatrading, Gerry Rafferrty, Robert Plant, George Harrison, Bonnie Raitt and Elton John among others as well as being a member of sensational rock guitar trio The Hellecasters.

Also appearing are local heroes, The Gavin Coulson Band with their exciting and accomplished take on rock and blues favourites plus rising stars from London, acoustic duo, The Suburbians, featuring lap-tapping specialist Ben Konstantinovic. Also, TwinStomp Effects demos and workshops.

A great day out for any guitar enthusiast.

Leeds bradford guitar show

Admission £5.00. (Accompanied under-12's free). www.guitarshows.co.uk. Email: info@guitarshows.co.uk

Phone 01925 813185.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit http://www.guitarshows.co.uk.

