Javier Reyes on juggling Mestis and Animals As Leaders

He may be happy to be the sideman in Animals As Leaders, but Javier Reyes is creating his own sound with side-project, Mestis.

Anyone that has read about Animals As Leaders will be familiar with the name Tosin Abasi. Less is known, however, of his partner-in-crime, Javier Reyes - the other half of the band's ferocious eight-string assault.

Together they've been among those responsible for championing the progressive soundscapes of tech-metal to glorious heights. But even though much of his own fretwork is equally as challenging as that of his fellow guitarist, Reyes has long shied from the limelight.

Even now, returning with Polysemy - the debut full-length from his other project, Mestis - recognition is not something the 34-year-old LA resident particularly craves.

The point of this band is to not be the focus. I just want to play sick music with sick musicians who I get along with!

"I'm not a big fan of being the centre of attention," he laughs. "That's not really my goal. And also another reason I've teamed up with Joe Lester and Dave Timnick from Intronaut for the live version of Mestis. The point of this band is to not be the focus. I just want to play sick music with sick musicians who I get along with!

"It's essentially my music - some of the material I wrote back in 2013 for a bedroom project just shooting the shit in my home studio - but eventually I want to work with these guys to add more to it. It's just my own little fun thing."

As for his place in AAL, taking the back seat was not only something that suited him, but also part of the job description all along.

"In that band I play more of a supporting role," he says. "But it's what I was hired for and I'm good at it. So that's what I do. With Mestis, I don't feel like I'm playing anything harder, but the context of the material allows for my own style to be more present."

