Jason Aldean discusses expanding his sound on new album, Old Boots, New Dirt

Jason Aldean just made his sixth album, Old Boots, New Dirt, with the same core trio of musicians who played on his first project, his fifth and each and every one in between. Drummer Rich Redmond, guitarist Kurt Allison and bassist Tully Kennedy are also the guys who flank him on arena and stadium stages and help put on his bruiser of a hard-rocking country show.They toughen up his music videos, too.

Aldean wanted to be the kind of country superstar who had a real, permanent, integrally involved band, which was a rare breed of country superstar indeed when the Georgia native debuted in the mid-‘aughts. That and the fact that he’s been working with the same producer, Michael Knox, all along have branded Aldean with a sound that’s remained aggressive even as it’s incorporated textures like programmed drum loops – and even as he’s dabbled in country-rapping on a few big singles, like Dirt Road Anthem.

MusicRadar asked the 37-year-old singer how and why his way of doing things has worked for him over the past decade. (Old Boots, New Dirt will be released on October 7. You can pre-order an exclusive signed copy of the album, and a digital download of the record at Jason Aldean's online store. You can also pre-order the album at iTunes.)

There’s not a very long list of country superstars who’ve ever reached the point of being able to sell out stadiums as a headliner. You may well have been the first male artist of your generation of country superstars to get there.

“I know when I was younger and going to concerts, George Strait was doing a stadium tour. Garth Brooks was doing some of that stuff. And then Kenny Chesney went on to do it a little later on. In the country music world, that was about it. So to think that you can get to a level where you start playing stadiums, that’s almost, like, an afterthought.

“You’re happy to be able to go into arenas and sell those out – small arenas, like, 8,000, 10,000 seats. You start doing amphitheaters and you sell those out for a couple nights in a row. Then you start thinking about, ‘Man, we could do two or three nights in an amphitheater, or we could do one big show in a stadium.’ And that’s when it really starts to hit ya: ‘Man, this has gotten way bigger than we ever thought possible.’”

You played your first stadium dates after you’d made Night Train. Did reaching that level change anything about the way you approached making the new album?

“I think every album we’ve ever made has been basically the same mindset. It’s all about finding great songs. Once you find the songs, everything else kind of falls into place. Whenever we finish an album, we immediately start looking for songs for the next record. We spend a couple years, at least a year, year and a half trying to find these songs. We typically have been able to stockpile great songs that way, by looking for ‘em over the course of a year or two."