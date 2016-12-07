Japandroids' Brian King talks Telecasters, his almighty 4-amp guitar rig and the band's surprise return

How would you describe the new album, compared with Celebration Rock?

"When we finished touring Post-Nothing, we didn't really have much money, so there was a lot of pressure to write and record a new album as quickly as possible so you could get back out on the road... it turns [touring] into something that you have to do rather than that you really want to do, and it is something that we really love to do.

"This is the first time we've ever been in a stable or comfortable position where we didn't necessarily have the same kind of pressures; we had the luxury of being able to take the time we needed to just make the record that we wanted to make."

Were there any differences in influences on your songwriting? Or perhaps things that you wanted to bring to the fore in your music?

"When we started the band together, we were really into certain bands, certain records. We were really also into going to shows, so when we started the band we very much wanted to emulate stuff that was very raw, and very live-sounding... we were trying to make a live record in the studio.

"Once we finished Celebration Rock, we basically accomplished that. That record was the songs, the sound - it was everything we'd been trying to do basically the whole time we were in a band.

"I think there were a lot of people that wanted us to keep making Celebration Rock over and over forever. We felt that we'd nailed the thing we were trying to do, and it was time to try something else.

"The way that we created those first two records was we had a bunch of rules: we don't overdub anything, we don't have any instruments we can't actually play onstage. For this record, we just decided, let's get rid of all of those rules, and let's try and see where our imagination takes us in the writing."

What accounts for the length of time you guys have been away?

"It wasn't necessarily that we were away for so long. I think in the modern age people are used to having access constantly to the musicians or artists that they like... but we basically just chose not to do that.

"I think the great thing is, when we actually did announce this record, there was an element of surprise and excitement that came along with it, mostly because people didn't even know if we were still a band."