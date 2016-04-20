Jake Smith, aka The White Buffalo, talks songwriting and Sons Of Anarchy

Where country and punk collide The White Buffalo can be found making a special kind of Americana. The artist otherwise known as Jake Smith talks songwriting, Sons Of Anarchy and surprising people with his voice.

One of the greats said it best; ‘All I want is the truth, just gimme some truth’. Amen, John Lennon. We’re always looking for it too, because that feeling of authenticity you get from an artist is often the very measure of their worth. That sense of truth; is this coming from the heart? Do they mean it?

It’s rooted deep in The White Buffalo’s songs. Whether he’s being autobiographical or sketching vivid tales of shady characters in frontier towns with his rich voice and dreadnought, there’s an undeniable gravitas to it all that can only come from an artist with an instinctive need to communicate.

Firstly, I didn’t know I could sing, I didn’t know I had this kind of voice. It was just there and came out

In return it commands the listener’s attention; when you become a White Buffalo fan, you tend to become a big one. It’s found the songwriter, known to his friends as Jake Smith, being compared to Johnny Cash (the storytelling and outlaw spirit) and Eddie Vedder (the deep baritone and punk rock intensity), while reaching a worldwide audience through his songs’ inclusion on the hit television series, Sons Of Anarchy.

As his fourth album, Love And The Death Of Damnation, gets a European release, we hunted Jake down to talk about the man behind the music.

Did songwriting follow quite quickly for you after you picked up a guitar?

“I think I was 19 when I fi rst started playing and it really did. I didn’t learn other people’s songs, I just started writing songs. Not with an agenda to become a musician or a songwriter. It was just kind of what I did. Not destiny but… even after a while I still didn’t consider myself an ‘artist’ when I was writing the early songs. Once I learned two songs, I started writing songs. As primitive as they were!”

All writers lose confidence at times, did you have people around you encouraging you to pursue this?

“Yes, my parents and friends. Firstly, I didn’t know I could sing, I didn’t know I had this kind of voice. It was just there and came out. I never did any choral thing… any singing at all [before that] and then to discover this odd resonance that I had naturally was kind of surprising and shocking to most people. But there was definitely encouragement to keep going.

“It’s one of those things where you’ve got to stay with it, believe in yourself and believe in what you’re doing but outside encouragement always helps of course.”

Your songs featuring on soundtracks seems to have played an important role in different stages on your career, let's go back to the first time with the surf movies Shelter and then Single Fin Yellow - how did that affect things for you?

You get these steps in your career and they kind of legitimise you, even in your own mind; not in just peoples' minds

“With the first one, Shelter, I was still living in San Francisco at the time and this surf film maker called me up and said he wanted to use one of my songs in his film [Wrong] and at the time I wasn’t really doing anything. I was living in San Francisco and almost all the small clubs at that time had converted to be DJ orientated so there weren't that many small clubs to come up in as an artist. But that gave the push to say, I should be doing this. So I quite my job and moved down to Southern California, close to Los Angeles. I started that career and haven't really had much of a job other than music from that point on.”

And you used to make tapes of your songs for friends, had they been circulating at the time too?

“I would send these cassette tapes out for Christmas and peoples' birthdays, and one of my friends worked in the surf industry, he was like a rep or something, and people started bootlegging these cassette tapes. I had no idea. They asked me to perform for the launch of Shelter and people knew the song that was in the film, but they also knew the words of some of the other songs I was singing. And I was thinking, 'what's going on here?' So that was kind of a motivator. These little mixtapes or 10-20 songs had circulated and I had a small fanbase that was unbeknownst to me.”

Did you have doubts before then that there was an audience out there for you?

“Yes, sure. It took me a while even after I'd started recording. You get these steps in your career and they kind of legitimise you, even in your own mind; not in just peoples' minds. The feeling it matters, that you're doing the right thing… it took a while. There's always self doubt.”