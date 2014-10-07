Jackson announces the Pro DK2M Dinky Limited Run guitar

PRESS RELEASE: Jackson is pleased to announce the latest addition to its popular Pro Series, the Pro DK2M Dinky Limited Run guitar featured in Black & White Crackle.

The DK2M Pro Series Dinky features an alder body, flat-sawn graphite-reinforced bolt-on maple neck with wrap-around heel, 24-fret compound radius (12"-16") maple fingerboard with offset black dot inlays, black neck and headstock binding, direct mount Seymour Duncan JB Zebra (bridge) and '59 Zebra (neck) humbucking pickups with five-way blade switching, Floyd Rose bridge, black hardware and Dunlop strap locks.

For more information, visit Jackson Guitars.