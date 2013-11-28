Jack White releases Bumble Buzz guitar pedal

Jack White's Third Man Records is releasing a guitar pedal in time for this year's Black Friday.



The Bumble Buzz is a ferocious little fuzz pedal designed by the 'Third Man Creative Hive' and built by Union Tube and Transister.

It's based on the pedal that was made for Jack White while he was recording I'm Shakin', the Little Willie John cover that appeared on solo album Blunderbuss and was released as a single.

The hand-built pedal - which you can see in action in the video above - can only be bought in person at Thirds Man Records or via the official TMR website, and is packaged in a wooden presentation box with a custom bandana.

A limited edition yellow Bumble Buzz designed by Rob Jones that also comes with a custom lapel pin is also available, but only to Platinum Vault members of the TMR website.

The Bumble Buzz goes on sale tomorrow - that's Friday 29 November - at 10am CT, and is clearly going to be pretty popular. If you ask us it sound like a fuzzy dream. Also, check out Jack White playing a Fender Bass VI in the video above. Cool for cats.

For more information visit the official Third Man Records website.