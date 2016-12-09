Jack Savoretti: the 10 records that changed my life

Back in 2015, Italian-English songsmith Jack Savoretti finally struck gold with his fourth career long-player Written In Scars, which not only broke the Top 10 of the UK album charts but also established him as one of the UK’s most talked-about new-breed singer-songwriters.

Savoretti released his follow-up Sleep No More at the end of October and - amid a garland of rave reviews - the album is set to eclipse the success of its breakthrough predecessor, hitting the number six spot in its debut week.

“I’m chuffed that people are hearing it more than anything!” laughs Jack.

“That makes a difference from the past! There was a different attitude to making this record, knowing that more people would hear it than other records I’ve made before. The process making it was fun and I got to work with everybody I’ve always wanted to work with, as well as those I’ve always loved working with.”

Indeed, across Sleep No More’s 12 tracks, Jack collaborated with a raft of different producers.

“I’d worked with Sam Dixon, Matty Benbrook, Pedro [Vito] and Seb [Sternberg] on Written In Scars and I’d also worked with them in the past on some EPs and various stuff,” explains Savoretti.

“They’re sort of like my solid boys. But I wanted to push the boat out a bit on this one and see who else could be involved and, through that, I met the wonderful Cam Blackwood [George Ezra, Alabama 3, Florence and the Machine], who re-energised a lot of stuff that I was doing outside of the studio, and that was a really great experience. He really tapped into something that I didn’t hear and I think that just gave another layer to this album.

“You never want to make the same album twice, so this was definitely a great way to stop that from happening… by introducing some new fresh blood. It’s a bit like a football team going into a new season. I didn’t want to change the whole team, because I love what we had done in the past, but I definitely wanted to bring in one or two players that would make everybody else just play a bit differently and open up our approach to making music.”

When we went into the studio this time, we definitely tried to make a record for the Premier League

How would Savoretti sum up that change in approach?

“What we had on this particular record was a bit more confidence, because in the past we’d always made records thinking, ‘Well, nobody might hear this anyway!’” he replies.

“Sorry to use a football reference again, but it’s one thing when you’re playing in the Championship and something else when somebody says, ‘You’re in the Premier League this year!’ You play differently and you get a bit more buzz knowing you’re on a different stage.

“When we went into the studio this time, we definitely tried to make a record for the Premier League. We wanted to make something that sounded big. We definitely had this confidence and this comfort in working together, but then we also had Cam, who was this new kid on the block with this new energy, which was a bit scary and dangerous!

“It’s the same way as when you bring a new player into a team. It brings in another element, and I think that was really exciting for me because I think you can really hear the different styles of the different producers throughout the album and I love the way [the songs] all work together.

A lot of the times you buy records these days, you could be listening to one song 12 times, and I always really have the fear of that

“I wrote the songs, but they all added their own touches of energy, elegance and creativity. They all had a different ingredient that they brought to the record, which I really like because it stops it from being mono. A lot of the times you buy records these days, you could be listening to one song 12 times, and I always really have the fear of that. That especially happens a lot in the singer-songwriter genre.”

As Jack revs up to take us through the 10 albums that changed his life, we just pop him one more question with regard to the guitars he picked up and played on Sleep No More.

“I played a few,” recalls Savoretti.

“The acoustics were all Martins. I used my 000-28 and I also played a pretty nice 1970s D-28 on it. I don’t actually know the model, but there was a small Martin with a Nashville tuning, which is basically just using the high strings off a 12-string guitar.

“Electric-wise, we used a Jaguar, I think, and we used a semi-hollow 1962 Gibson, but I don’t know what model it was.”

And with that, let Jack take you through his 10 life-changing records…

Sleep No More by Jack Savoretti is out now.