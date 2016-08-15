J Rockett Audio Designs releases The Hooligan fuzz pedal

J Rockett Audio Designs has announced the latest in its line of pro touring artist-designed Tour Series pedals, the Hooligan fuzz.

A downsized version of Rockett's WTF Fuzz, the Hooligan promises tones from "Rat-type overdrive" to "Trombetta horn sounds", with "the perfect warmth", dialled in via level, gain and gunk controls.

True bypass switching and 9V power supply operation round off the spec.

The Hooligan Fuzz is available now for £159/$174.99. Oh, and we've already reviewed it. Here's what we had to say.