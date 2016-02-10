Inglorious guitarist Andreas Eriksson talks receiving praise from rock legends and the band's unstoppable rise

Queen’s Brian May has likened them to “a really potent, young Deep Purple”. Glenn Hughes has openly stated he loves their songs and videos. Toto guitarist Steve Lukather invited them to meet up with him backstage.

For a band that have barely begun their journey into the wonderfully wild world of heavy rock, you could say things have gotten off to a fairly good start for Inglorious.

Formed in February 2014 by singer Nathan James, who rose to fame with appearances on BBC’s The Voice and ITV’s Superstar, followed by stints with Uli Jon Roth and US progressive rock heavyweights Trans-Siberian Orchestra, there’s certainly a strong sense of pedigree surrounding the quintet.

Kicking off the year with European dates supporting LA supergroup The Winery Dogs right as their self-titled debut lands on the shelves, 2016 is looking increasingly guaranteed to be a busy one for the rockers – completed by lead guitarist Andreas Zäta Eriksson, rhythm guitarist Wil Taylor, bassist Colin Parkinson and drummer Phil Beaver.

“The Winery Dogs are like our heroes… I’m a huge Richie Kotzen fan,” says Eriksson, who comes over to rehearse and tour with the band from his native Sweden.

“I love his work with The Winery Dogs as well as his solo stuff, too. From his more straight pop songs to the fusion-rock albums he did with Greg Howe. So hopefully we’ll learn a thing or two on tour; I’m pretty excited about that.

“It’s not just me: Colin’s favourite bass player is Billy Sheehan. Those guys are the top of the line when it comes to musicianship. You just can’t find better players!”

Inglorious release their debut album on Friday 19th February 2016. They tour the UK with The Winery Dogs from Sunday 31st January, and play their official album launch show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on Sunday 21st February. www.inglorious.com