In This Moment's Chris Howorth: top 10 guitarists

“I decided I wanted to play guitar after seeing KISS on the Asylum tour in 1986,” explains In This Moment’s co-founder, guitarist Chris Howorth. “My parents took me. It was my first concert and I was blown away by KISS's production and the huge sound. I was soon obsessed… metal, thrash, glam... it didn't matter, I loved it all; from Slayer to Poison!”

Five albums in with the Los Angeles five-piece, his career choice and eclectic taste with hard rock and metal styles has paid dividends. In This Moment's new album, Black Widow, is their boldest musical move yet. Mixing in influences from hip hop, industrial and pop into their modern metal mixing pot to match an increasingly theatrical live show from the band Chris formed in 2005 with versatile singer Maria Brink.

When it comes to his guitar inspirations, Chris sees a thread running between them; “One thing a lot of the '80s bands had in common was a great lead guitarist,” he notes. Read on for his pick of the ten guitar players that inspired him to devote his life to music, together with his recommended songs to hear each of them on.