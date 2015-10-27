In the studio: Skindred

“We’re very different people,” smiles Mikey Demus discussing his Skindred band mates. “Believe me it can be difficult agreeing on a restaurant choice let alone a chorus or a riff in a song that you feel attached to.”

Yes, life in a band can sometimes require tricky decisions to be made. New Skindred record Volume represents one big, bold choice as the ragga metal crew opted against putting out a carbon copy of their well-received last record, Kill The Power.

“We didn’t want to pick up where we left off, we made a conscious decision to take a different approach,” Mikey explains.

“We wanted to focus on heavier stuff that we’d be more inclined to play live. On the last album we were under pressure to tick a lot of different boxes and a lot of things affected it musically. We wanted to do it our way this time around.”

Me and My Guitar interview with Skindred's Mikey Demus