In pictures: Zoom MultiStomp MS-70CDR unboxed

Japanese effects whiz Zoom has been turning out a ton of great effects of late, but we reckon the MS-70CDR might just be the most exciting of the lot.

The company’s latest multi-effects concentrates solely on modulation, delay and reverb, with 86 effects in total, including ethereal, shimmering, all-new models of boutique brands.

One of these beauties has just landed on TG's Great Desk Of Gear, so we thought we’d share a few unboxing shots with you lucky, lucky people. Look out for a full review very soon…

That is one good-looking box. But it’s not quite as exciting as what lies within…