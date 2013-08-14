In pictures: Zoom MultiStomp MS-70CDR unboxed
Japanese effects whiz Zoom has been turning out a ton of great effects of late, but we reckon the MS-70CDR might just be the most exciting of the lot.
The company’s latest multi-effects concentrates solely on modulation, delay and reverb, with 86 effects in total, including ethereal, shimmering, all-new models of boutique brands.
One of these beauties has just landed on TG's Great Desk Of Gear, so we thought we’d share a few unboxing shots with you lucky, lucky people. Look out for a full review very soon…
That is one good-looking box. But it’s not quite as exciting as what lies within…
Bam! It’s an MS-70CDR in its plastic prison, plus a comprehensive manual and a pair of AA batteries
Surrounding the MultiStomp’s footswitch are four cursor keys, which allow you to scroll through the banks of effects and patches
Three push-button knobs adjust individual pedal parameters, displayed onscreen
And here’s the screen in action – the Shimmer Reverb we’ve called up here boasts pitch-shifted delays and reverbs for huge soundscapes