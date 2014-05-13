In pictures: Studio Two at Abbey Road

As part of a recent series of talks entitled The Sound Of Abbey Road, MusicRadar was able to take a look around what is probably the most famous recording studio in the world: Studio Two.

Made famous, of course, by The Beatles, Studio Two is the room where a legend was born, the base of the Fab's recording operation throughout the '60s and the home to some of their greatest innovations. Specifically built and acoustically engineered by EMI, the subterranean studio had been filled with recording equipment from the Abbey Road archives when we visited, giving us a fascinating glimpse at some of the gear behind the music.

Click through the gallery to see what we found when we stepped inside Studio Two...

For more information visit the official Abbey Road website.