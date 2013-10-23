In pictures: Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI unboxed
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
We were pretty excited when Fender announced that the Bass VI would be gracing its Pawn Shop range, but the new Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI is a ludicrously alluring prospect.
This low-tuned tone behemoth has just landed in the TG post room, so we thought we’d let you share in our unboxing excitement.
For the full review of the Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI, check out Total Guitar issue 249, on sale 23 December.
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
There’s no denying the gorgeousness of that Three-Colour Sunburst, but the Olympic White and Black finishes look pretty slick, too
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
The Bass VI’s strings are tuned an octave below standard tuning, and they’re anchored in this vintage-style floating vibrato
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
Three custom Jaguar single coils provide the Bass VI with its unique tonal grunt
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
Each pickup has its own on/off slide switch, and there’s a switch for a bass-cut ‘strangle’ circuit, too
Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: we’re over the moon to see the Bass VI appear under the Squier name