In pictures: Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI unboxed

We were pretty excited when Fender announced that the Bass VI would be gracing its Pawn Shop range, but the new Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI is a ludicrously alluring prospect.

This low-tuned tone behemoth has just landed in the TG post room, so we thought we’d let you share in our unboxing excitement.

For the full review of the Squier Vintage Modified Bass VI, check out Total Guitar issue 249, on sale 23 December.

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android