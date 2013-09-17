In pictures: LTD Elite Eclipse-I unboxed
The new LTD Elite line is aimed at players who want the quality and performance of an ESP axe, but can’t quite stump up the cash. One of these new guitars is the Eclipse-I, which carries the new LTD logo on its headstock, and like the rest of the LTD Elite line, is made in Japan.
We’ve got one of these beauties lying around our stockroom, so here are a few shots of what makes this LTD Elite…
There it is: the Elite-I in Cherry Sunburst – other finishes include Tobacco Sunburst and See-Thru Black
Our Elite-I is fitted with Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) and ’59 (neck) pickups, but you can get one with EMG 57 and 66 pups, too
The bridge, tailpiece and tuners come courtesy of Gotoh
It might say LTD on the headstock, but the 12th fret inlay still reads ESP
Here’s that new logo in all its glory
Just beneath those Gotoh tuners, there’s a reminder that this guitar is indeed made in Japan, and designed and built by ESP