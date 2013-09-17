In pictures: LTD Elite Eclipse-I unboxed

The new LTD Elite line is aimed at players who want the quality and performance of an ESP axe, but can’t quite stump up the cash. One of these new guitars is the Eclipse-I, which carries the new LTD logo on its headstock, and like the rest of the LTD Elite line, is made in Japan.

We’ve got one of these beauties lying around our stockroom, so here are a few shots of what makes this LTD Elite…

Get Total Guitar for iOS devices, Kindle Fire and Android