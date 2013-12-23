In pictures: Ibanez RG550XH unboxed
Ibanez RG550XH
When we first heard about Ibanez's RG550XH, our interests were certainly piqued – and not just because of that Red Sparkle finish: it has 30 freakin’ frets!
Now that we finally have our hands on one, join us as we take you on a guided tour of this besparkled shred beauty…
For the full review of the Ibanez RG550XH, check out Total Guitar issue 250, on sale 20 January.
Ibanez RG550XH
Just look at it! The RG550XH is certainly a flashy beast, with that huge lower cutaway and Red Sparkle finish
Ibanez RG550XH
There you have it: 30 frets on a 648mm (25.5-inch) scale fretboard – you’d better have nimble fingers!
Ibanez RG550XH
Two Infinity pickups provide the sounds, while a battery-powered Neck Pickup Simulator ensures tonal versatility despite the extra frettage
Ibanez RG550XH
There’s plenty of whammy action on hand, too, courtesy of the rock-solid Edge-Zero II locking vibrato
Ibanez RG550XH
The rear of the guitar houses the easily adjustable Zero Point vibrato and nine-volt battery compartment for the Neck Pickup Simulator
Ibanez RG550XH
The RG550XH is a brave new sparkly world for the long-running RG series