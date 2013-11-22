In pictures: Hotone Skyline series unboxed
Hotone Skyline series
When we first caught sight of these lil’ stompers at NAMM, we couldn’t quite believe our eyes – each pedal is hardly bigger than a pair of nine-volt batteries! They’re completely practical in use, though, and they sound great.
10 of these bijou stompboxes have just landed in TG’s postroom of gear, so join us as we take to the Sky(line).
For the full review of the Hotone Skyline series, check out Total Guitar issue 249, on sale 23 December.
Hotone Skyline series
Each of the Skyline pedals comes with stickers, instructions, a rubber pad and Velcro pad for attaching it to your pedalboard. Also, did we mention how freakin’ small these things are?
Hotone Skyline series
That big knob at the top hides two LEDs that let you know the pedal is on, while the other two knobs glow in the dark. Here, we have the Eko analogue-voiced digital delay, Choir chorus and Trem tremolo
Hotone Skyline series
See that metal bar? That prevents you stomping on all those controls in the heat of the moment. This trio is made up of the Liftup boost, Komp compressor and Blues overdrive
Hotone Skyline series
Each pedal also has a button that gives you additional tonal options. These four are the dirtier stompers in the series: the Chunk British-style distortion, Fury fuzz, Grass boutique-esque overdrive and Whip metal distortion
Hotone Skyline series
Just to really hammer the point home, here’s a Hotone pedal next to a couple of other ‘regular’ and Nano-sized stompboxes. It’s so tiny!