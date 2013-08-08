In pictures: Gibson SG '60s Tribute with Min-ETune unboxed
We love a good SG here at TG, especially if it’s equipped with Gibson’s new Min-ETune system. Now, you can automatically tune your guitar without the need for a tuner, while alternate tunings are just a button press away – handy!
Luckily, we’ve got one of these mechanical marvels in for a test of new tuning technologies, so we thought we’d share some unboxing shots to whet your appetites – tuck in!
For the full review of the Gibson SG ’60s Tribute with Min-ETune and other new tuning technology-equipped guitars, check out Total Guitar issue 244, on sale now.
Nice gigbag, no? Wait ’til you see what’s inside…
It’s only a Gibson SG ’60s Tribute in Heritage Cherry! Delicious
Beneath that unassuming, classy headstock is some groundbreaking technology…
…The Min-ETune! This latest take on Robot tuning offers 12 altered tunings, and you can create and store six of your own, too
We love the finish on our SG, but Ebony and Vintage Sunburst are also available
A pair of BurstBucker humbuckers aim to recreate the sought-after tones of 60s-era SGs
24 frets isn’t an especially 60s spec, but those horny cutaways make for easy upper-fret access