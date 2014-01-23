In pictures: Gibson 2014 Les Paul Futura unboxed
To celebrate 120 years of making guitars, Gibson has unveiled a staggering number of new models for 2014, updating its classic designs with fresh pickup configurations and Min-ETune robot tuning.
A sizeable batch of these new models has turned up in the TG post room, so join us as we check out one of the most intriguing: the 2014 Les Paul Futura.
Don’t like this Inverness Green finish? No problem: the Futura has a total of six finish options
Unusually for a Les Paul, Gibson has fitted the Futura with a P-90H Sidewinder in the neck, as well as a more traditional BurstBucker 3 in the bridge position
Each pickup has a coil-split option, activated via push/pull volume controls, while a 15db boost is available via the push/pull rhythm tone control
We’re pleased to see the return of Tronical’s brilliant Min-ETune robot tuning system…
…and it doesn’t interfere with the headstock’s classic appearance, either
Each of Gibson’s 2014 models features this ‘120th Anniversary’ inlay at the 12th fret – classy