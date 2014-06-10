In pictures: Fender Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster unboxed
We’re huge fans of Queens Of The Stone Age and A Perfect Circle guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, so we were thrilled to see him awarded his own signature Jazzmaster at NAMM this year.
Now, we’ve finally got our hands on Troy’s ’master, and boy, is it a beauty – we simply couldn’t resist showing you its offset charms in our unboxing shots.
Mmm mmm! Check out the way the Oxblood finish sparkles in the light; it’s hard to capture on camera, but it’s gorgeous up close
The TVL Jazzmaster comes fitted with two American Vintage ’65 Jazzmaster single coils for period-correct Jazz tones
One of Troy’s changes is to replace the rhythm/lead slider with a heavy-duty toggle switch –turn the rhythm circuit’s volume off and it doubles as a kill switch
The three-way pickup selector returns, as do the classy ‘witch hat’ control knobs, set against a four-ply red tortoiseshell pickguard
Another Troy tweak™ is to switch the Jazzmaster bridge out for the more secure Mustang version, which accompanies the floating vibrato for shoegaze-worthy glides
The Oxblood finish continues on the headstock – nice
Troy’s only distinguishing mark can be found on the back of the headstock, where his signature resides