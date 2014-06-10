In pictures: Fender Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster unboxed

We’re huge fans of Queens Of The Stone Age and A Perfect Circle guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, so we were thrilled to see him awarded his own signature Jazzmaster at NAMM this year.

Now, we’ve finally got our hands on Troy’s ’master, and boy, is it a beauty – we simply couldn’t resist showing you its offset charms in our unboxing shots.

