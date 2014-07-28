In pictures: DigiTech Luxe & Drop unboxed

DigiTech has been very busy of late – as well as reviving the much-loved DOD brand, it's introduced two new stompboxes under its own name: the Drop polyphonic drop-tune and Luxe 'anti-chorus'.

We've been lucky enough to get hold of two of the first pedals off the production line – let's take a look at what makes these stompers so damn exciting…

Check out a future issue of Total Guitar for the full review.