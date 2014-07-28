In pictures: DigiTech Luxe & Drop unboxed
DigiTech Luxe & Drop
DigiTech has been very busy of late – as well as reviving the much-loved DOD brand, it's introduced two new stompboxes under its own name: the Drop polyphonic drop-tune and Luxe 'anti-chorus'.
We've been lucky enough to get hold of two of the first pedals off the production line – let's take a look at what makes these stompers so damn exciting…
Check out a future issue of Total Guitar for the full review.
DigiTech Luxe & Drop
Inside those rather good-looking boxes lie DigiTech's latest creations, both of which employ the latest Whammy's polyphonic pitch-shifting algorithms
DigiTech Luxe & Drop
Both pedals are beautifully crafted, and feature true bypass switching and nine-volt power supply operation
DigiTech Luxe
DigiTech has dubbed the Luxe an 'anti-chorus', which subtly thickens your guitar sound without smothering it with 80s-style shimmer
DigiTech Drop
The Drop enables you to lower your guitar's tuning from one semitone down to a whole octave, and includes a momentary switch for stutter-style pitch effects
DigiTech Luxe & Drop
DigiTech has even included this nice thank you note as part of the box design – lift the tab, and you'll find each pedal's included power supply, too