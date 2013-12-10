In pictures: Blade X-Fire XF-120 unboxed
You don’t hear the name Blade too often in guitar circles, but the new X-Fire series looks set to change all that, with shred-ready specs and looks to match.
The X-Fire XF-120 has winged its way over to us for review, so join us as we share our first impressions of this rock beast.
For the full review of the Blade X-Fire XF-120, check out Total Guitar issue 249, on sale 23 December.
The XF-120 looks sleek in its Tungsten finish, but black and Blinding White options are also available, if you prefer
Pickup-wise, you can get this X-Fire fitted with Levinson or EMG ’buckers
That tiny toggle switch activates Blade’s Variable Spectrum Control, which offers boosts for midrange, treble or bass
And here are the three trim pots that let you dial in the frequencies that the VSC toggle switch controls
Those X inlays make the XF-120’s 24-fret fingerboard as distinctive as its finish
Make no mistake, this Blade is a weapon