In pictures: Blackstar LT Pedals unboxed
Blackstar LT Pedals
We were big fans of Blackstar’s valve-driven HT series, so we’re excited to see what the amp gurus do with their new line of LT Pedals, which feature the same five stompboxes – Boost, Drive, Dist, Metal and Dual – with new circuits and smaller enclosures.
All five pedals boast high-integrity buffered bypass and nine-volt battery operation, not to mention an intriguing new patent-applied-for clipping circuit for valve-like tones without the valves.
We’ll give you the lowdown on how these new stompers sound in a future issue, but for now, here’s what they look like out of their boxes.
Each pedal comes with instructions, a three-year warranty and… a sticker!
Blackstar LT Boost
The LT Boost allows you to cut or boost bass and treble frequencies, as well as boost your guitar’s output
Blackstar LT Drive
With a highly focused tone control and wide gain range, the LT Drive looks to be a versatile beast
Blackstar LT Dual
The big daddy of the group, the LT Dual features two channels with independent gain and level controls, plus Blackstar’s unique ISF control
Blackstar LT Dist
Picking up where the Drive left off, the LT Dist promises huge gain and UK and USA tones via the ISF control
Blackstar LT Metal
Finally, the LT Metal takes Blackstar distortion to the extreme for punishingly heavy tones