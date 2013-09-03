In pictures: Blackstar LT Pedals unboxed

We were big fans of Blackstar’s valve-driven HT series, so we’re excited to see what the amp gurus do with their new line of LT Pedals, which feature the same five stompboxes – Boost, Drive, Dist, Metal and Dual – with new circuits and smaller enclosures.

All five pedals boast high-integrity buffered bypass and nine-volt battery operation, not to mention an intriguing new patent-applied-for clipping circuit for valve-like tones without the valves.

We’ll give you the lowdown on how these new stompers sound in a future issue, but for now, here’s what they look like out of their boxes.

