In pictures: Blackstar Fly 3 unboxed
The humble mini amp continues to dominate desks worldwide, so when Blackstar sprung a whole new take on the concept with the Fly 3, it piqued TG's collective interest.
Click through the gallery above to see what makes the Fly 3 so damn fly, and check out our first look demo below to hear the amp in action.
For the full review of the Blackstar Fly 3, check out Total Guitar issue 261, on sale 24 November.
Measuring just 136x171x101mm and packing a three-inch speaker, the Fly 3 fits comfortably on a desk or in a bag…
…but it's loaded with serious tonal potential, thanks to clean and overdriven channels, plus Blackstar's ISF control
There's also a built-in digital 'tape' delay, as well as a line in to listen to music via the full-range speaker, plus an emulated line out for recording and headphone use
The Fly is powered by six AA batteries, and you can even run it in stereo via the Fly 103 extension cab (sold separately)
And finally, just to give you a sense of scale, here's the Fly 3 next to a phone – it's tiny!