Ian Anderson's 10 essential folk-rock albums

Ask Ian Anderson - best known, of course, as the be-fluted frontman of Jethro Tull - for 10 folk-rock album selections of his choice and you won’t find your usual Dylans and Byrds. Instead you’re sent down a rabbit hole of European whizz kids from the band-jumping fiddle philanderers of Irish folk, to Finnish hamlets and back to Blighty.

Folk-rock, as Anderson points out early in our talk, should in our esteemed guide’s seasoned opinion really be deemed 'folk revival' - a melting pot of folk song and lyrics from across Europe and the bold rhythmic influences of rock ’n’ roll.

Step this way, then, for a round-up of some bonafide folk revival heroes and lesser-spotted treasures…

Ian Anderson brings his Jethro Tull Rock Opera to the UK in September. Buy Ian Anderson 2015 UK tour tickets