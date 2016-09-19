Hughes & Kettner unveils "the world's smartest all-tube guitar amp", the GrandMeister Deluxe 40

Hughes & Kettner has launched the GrandMeister Deluxe 40, the latest in its line of intelligent valve guitar amps.

An evolution of the well-reviewed GrandMeister 36, the 40W GM Deluxe continues the smart control design, but completely reworks the GM preamp using H&K's new Deluxe Tone Technology, including tone-shaping components from the flagship TriAmp Mark 3.

The amp's four channels span clean to high-gain and everything in between, while every knob and switch setting can be saved, stored and recalled via the use of 128 memory slots, which can then be engaged using the free GM40 Remote app for iPad or optional MIDI controllers.

There are boatloads of extra features, too, including onboard effects (reverb, tappable delay, flanger, phaser, chorus and tremolo), built-in noise gate, Power Soak, intelligent boost and Red Box AE DI speaker simulation.

Phewph, that's one hell of a feature list. The GrandMeister Deluxe 40 is available at the end of September for £1,199/€1,426.81.

Full specs