Hugh Manson discusses the Cort MBC-1 Matt Bellamy

The neck, and particularly the truss rod, was a real labour of love for Hugh

So this is far from just a production guitar with a famous name on the headstock?

“We spent a long time working on the neck, particularly the truss rod. I didn’t want the typical aluminium and steel bar in there, because the neck is completely crucial to the way the string vibrates and resonates and sustains.

"If you make a neck out of the most lovely piece of maple, then get a bloody-great 10mm router bit and route out a 10 by 10 slot, then fill it with a piece of aluminium and steel which is 40 per cent air, you’re destroying any potential for resonance.

"Every prototype, he got to see and play. His input was really good about the finish, and the pickups, every aspect"

"The truss rod adjuster - I’m a tech and I’ve tech’d on the road for years - to take the neck off to adjust the truss rod is not ideal, so that’s why the thumbwheel adjuster is at the bottom of the neck. You can just put a bar in there and turn it real quick.

"One thing I was worried about was not having dots on the fingerboard, but do you really ever look at the front of the fingerboard when you’re playing? You look at the side. You might look at the other guy’s to find out what key you’re supposed to be in! So we went with no dots. It’s got side-markers, you’d be snookered without those!”

Was Matt involved at every stage?

“Oh yeah, totally. Every prototype, he got to see and play. His input was really good about the finish, and the pickups, every aspect. But I’m a guitar-maker, he’s a musician, so I’d interpret his comments into guitar making terminology to give to Cort, so it was quite challenging.”

What about the matt black finish?

“The finish was a whole other thing. The trouble with matt black finishes is that, if you hang them up in a shop and 10 people play it, before the 11th person buys it, they’re probably going to buy it as a second-hand guitar because matt finishes mark very easily.

"So we spent ages researching matt finishes, and came up with a firm in Holland who make the perfect finish, which has a completely different application to guitars. If you get a pick and try and scratch the front of it, you’ll find it’s extremely difficult to do! I’m very proud of that finish.”