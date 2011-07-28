House where Led Zeppelin formed for sale

Image 1 of 4 Who doesn't need a pool downstairs these days? (Image credit: Hamptons) Fancy a swim? Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Hamptons) The Kitchen Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Hamptons) A door and some sofas Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Hamptons) The terrace overlooking the river

The converted boathouse where Jimmy Page and Robert Plant first reputedly floated the idea of forming Led Zeppelin has gone on the market.

Page vacated the property in 1973, and while there's little evidence of either pounding riffery or Satanic ritual in the refurbished interior, who can resist a nose around an actual Rock Star Mansion? Not us.

Check out the gallery here.

The spiel

Upmarket agents Hamptons are handling the sale, and here's their patter: "Today the property offers flexible accommodation and leisure facilities over three floors. On entering The Boathouse one is drawn to the spacious 33' x 21' open plan kitchen, dining area and lounge with solid oak flooring throughout that holds commanding views across the River Thames and water meadows beyond.

"Doors from here provide access to the covered terrace/balcony. Also on the first floor is a study, bedroom and fully tiled wet room. The lower ground floor, which is accessed by a spiral staircase, houses an indoor swimming pool, sitting area, kitchen, bedroom and bathrooms. This could serve as ideal annexe accommodation. Access to the 40ft mooring is gained from here."

For more info head to www.hamptons.co.uk