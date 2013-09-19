Image 1 of 2 HK Audio LUCUS Nano mainstage setup HK Audio LUCUS Nano mainstage setup Image 2 of 2 HK Audio LUCUS Nano mixer applications HK Audio LUCUS Nano mixer applications

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2013: The HK AUDIO LUCAS Nano (Lightweight Ultra Compact Active System) is a sound reinforcement system offering an ideal combination of small size, convenient options, and sound quality that rivals comparatively larger systems.

Designed primarily for solo and acoustic performers, it travels extremely light and sets up easily, while offering the benefits of a full range system plus pristine, well-rounded stereo sound.

LUCAS Nano's self-contained 22lb package includes built-in handles for easy transport, a dedicated subwoofer and built-in mixer, along with two incredibly small, yet powerful, satellite speakers.

The fist-sized speakers can be mounted on top of the sub with no additional wiring via HK's Easy-Click system. They can also be mounted onto an optional stand package, or even onto traditional mic stands and connected with instrument cables for a true stereo experience.

For even more versatility, connect the two satellites together for use as a double-powered, mono speaker.

