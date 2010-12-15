Hendrix limited edition collector's pack in shops now

Hendrix is a limited edition collector's magazine and DVD pack from the people behind Classic Rock, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazines. Along with a deluxe 132 magazine examining and celebrating the life and work of Jimi Hendrix, the pack contains the much-anticipated release of the exclusive DVD Jimi Hendrix: Guitar Hero.

Narrated by modern day guitar god Slash, it focuses on the music itself and the impetus behind the master who created it. Exclusive contributions from Eric Clapton, Lemmy, Paul Rodgers, Stephen Stills and more.

The deluxe magazine is edited by rock writing legend Mick Wall, containing the inside story of Electric Ladyland, the truth about Jimi's mysterious death and an exclusive A1 Hendrix poster.

The magazine charts the rise of Jimi Hendrix and draws upon many first hand accounts to create a definitive account from those who were there.

Hendrix: limited edition collector's pack is available now, order it online here.