Helms Alee's Ben Verellen on new album Stillicide and his rapidly expanding custom guitar amp business

"On the whole, it probably is a bit darker than Sleepwalking Sailors, but that certainly wasn't an intentional thing," says Ben Verellen, guitarist and co-vocalist of Helms Alee, when asked about the tone of their new album, Stillicide.

"That's kind of a trip, that it comes across so clearly to you as a darker thing."

Without prying into specifics, the Verellen amps founder confides, "There were definitely some heavy personal things going on - I don't have the right to disclose, but it was a tough time, for sure.

“We got to Salem to record the record; we had about 10 days to do it, which is stressful as it is, knowing that you're on the clock and you have to bang this thing out - these songs we've been mulling over the last two, three years and try and document them in a short span of time.

“Then to have some real heavy life stuff land, and have to deal with that simultaneously - it was a stressful, but also kind of therapeutic, 10 days."

The album is also more confidently pop - or, at least, as close to pop as a band steeped in stoner rock, hardcore, math and post-rock vibes can get.

Completed by Dana James on bass and Hozoji Margullis on drums, over a series of critically-acclaimed albums, Helms Alee have gradually built themselves an enviable underground US following, and are gradually finding themselves called further afield.

"We had a really incredible show in Paris when we were in Europe last spring with [Russian] Circles," Ben recalls.

"There were a lot of shows on that tour that were just mind-blowing. It was our first time in Europe, and it didn't seem like people knew us necessarily, but there were a couple of shows where there was an overwhelming reaction."

