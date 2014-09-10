Guy Chambers on his gear, George Harrison and golden rules

A few minutes into our interview, Guy Chambers says what we’re is thinking. “Robbie and me are the complete opposite,” observes the songwriter, “in so many ways. But that’s why it works so well.” He’s right, on both counts. Chambers is a dry, thoughtful, 51-year-old Londoner who admits he spends downtime on tour researching local history.

When he hooked up with Robbie Williams in 1997, the man that Noel Gallagher somewhat harshly described as the “fat dancer from Take That” was widely expected to crash and burn. And yet, from that year’s Life Thru A Lens on, this apparent mismatch clicked, the pair becoming loyal friends and forming one of modern pop’s solid-gold writing partnerships. Let Me Entertain You, Strong, Kids, Feel, Angels... As the millennium turned, Williams/Chambers were quite simply untouchable.

"The actual recordings were done the old-fashioned way. For me, that’s still the most exciting way to make a record"

On the flipside, it’s surely no coincidence that when the duo parted ways after 2002’s Escapology, subsequent Robbie releases didn’t quite have the sparkle (when was the last time you listened to Rudebox?). Perhaps the downturn wasn’t lost on either man. Chambers returned for six co-writes on last year’s chart-topping Swings Both Ways album, and when Guitarist calls him on the associated tour, he’s revelling in his role as live guitarist.

Did you enjoy making Swings Both Ways?

“Yeah, and one of the reasons it was so much fun was that pretty much every track was a band playing in a room, at Capitol Studios. I love that immediacy. That’s one thing that hasn’t changed for me. I mean, that whole first album [Life Thru A Lens] was a mixed experience, because Rob was still drinking, so we did a lot of hanging around, hoping he’d turn up. That was stressful. But the actual recordings were done the old-fashioned way. For me, that’s still the most exciting way to make a record: a bunch of people making a great noise.”

What are the challenges of playing guitar in the live swing band?

“Keeping out of the way is the first thing. Some of it is very traditional swing, so for that you’re sort of chugging along as part of the rhythm section. I don’t do any solos or anything. Live, it’s just a case of blending in with whatever [guitarist] Gary Nuttall is doing. If he’s playing a ukulele, I’ll play something that will balance that.”

"I’m a big believer in simple things that have maximum effect. That’s my whole thing"

It’s not about virtuosity?

“I’m a very un-technical person, even though I did have proper Spanish guitar lessons when I was a kid. I went up to Grade 7, took it pretty seriously as a teenager. But I stopped at 16, because by then I was much more obsessed with the sound of an electric guitar and the simplicity. I’m a big believer in simple things that have maximum effect. That’s my whole thing. I’m the opposite of a shredder. Not that there’s anything wrong with shredders. But I’d never want to do that, even if I could. I’ve played a lot of guitar on Robbie records, but most of my parts are simple, chuggy powerchords.”