Guitarist launches Tone Lounge video series

Guitarist magazine has unveiled a new video series featuring their top demo guys, Neville Marten and Richard Barrett, who join forces to present the Tone Lounge.

The long-play demo show showcases the pair jamming, chatting, tweaking and testing their way round new gear that's causing a buzz in the world of guitar.

In this first episode, which you can view above, they take on the Roland Blues Cube Artist, an 80-watt transistor combo with a single 12-inch speaker that's gaining a reputation as the most valve-like transistor amp out there.

So what do Nev and Richard think? Join them for a jam in the Tone Lounge to find out...