Guild guitars available in the UK again soon

Selectron has announced that it is the new distributor for Guild guitars in the UK, following Fender's sale of the brand to Cordoba.

Selectron CEO Stuart Brown, said: "We are very proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to distribute a heritage brand such as Guild. With its distinguished history of crafting the world's finest acoustic guitars, Selectron are truly delighted to help grow the line in the UK and to be part of that history".

Initially, the Traditional and GAD Series acoustics and the Newark St electric collection will be available, offering a wide range of styles at several price points. The sale and support of Guild products by Selectron will be brought into effect immediately. Selectron will also be introducing the Cordoba line of classical and ukulele instruments to the UK in due course.

