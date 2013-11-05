Gretsch upgrades hollowbody Electromatic guitars with 'secured bridge'

Gretsch has implemented a rolling upgrade in the standard spec of their ever-popular Hollowbody range of Electromatic guitars and basses: the 'secured' bridge. These are finding their way into shops as we type. Gretsch's European Product Manager Adam Bowden-Smith explains:

"So what is a 'secured bridge'? Well, it is essentially a floating bridge that doesn't slide about, as with the pinned bridge on some of the Pro Series models (Billy Duffy Falcon, Center-Block models etc).

"However, it works in kind of the opposite way to the pinned bridge: while the pinned bridge has grub screws mounted in the top of the guitar, which fit into holes on the underside of the bridge base, the secured bridge has pins that protrude from bottom of bridge base, into holes in the guitar top (the 'pins' are actually the bottom of the bridge mounting posts). This new feature will be highlighted on the guitars by a factory-fitted hang tag, as pictured.

"Have an Electromatic Hollowbody without a secured bridge? Never fear! There is a video online at Gretschguitars.com that shows how you can mod your existing, non-secured bridge, with no need for any extra parts."