Greg Mackintosh talks Paradise Lost's The Plague Within

Jaime Gomez Arellano produced, and he's worked with Ghost in the past, but how did you end up working together?

"We deliberately went down a different route where we want it to sound like no one else in metal at the moment."

“It was actually quite a while ago, he was a mastering engineer before he went into production. My wife used to be in a band in America called Tapping The Vein, on Nuclear Blast, who were kind of classic rock-meets-electronica, and they needed a mastering engineer. I'd heard about this guy so I contacted him for them. And that was the first time I'd ever spoken to him, and then I heard he's gone into production and he'd done the Ghost thing. I spoke to the Cathedral guys and he did the last couple of things for them. And I just liked the way he worked.

“When we first came into this record, initially we just had him down as an engineer and using his studio [Orgone Studios, London]. But he had so many good ideas using various classic pieces of equipment and using pedal chains and equipment chains that it's only fair that he comes in as a producer. And we worked as a team in the studio so it worked out really well.”

On your previous album, Tragic Idol, you said you were trying to capture the sound of playing in the room more; stripping things back and getting the guitar sound right for tracking from the very beginning. How did this compare?

“This was a bit more experimental I would say. We were trying out lots of different amps and cabs, different ways of doing things. A lot of vintage gear as well, just because Jaime had it so why not try it. Also, recording the rhythm guitars on this record I got Jaime to use, not a trick because a lot of people do it, but it was a method we used on the [second] Vallenfyre record that we'd recorded in Salem a year before. It's setting up two completely guitar stack systems and running them through together as one guitar sound.

"We had one sludgy, retro sound, like an old Sabbathy sound going into an old Marshall and then into an Orange cab with an old BOSS Hyperfuzz and the Vox V810 [now-discontinued Valvetone overdrive pedal] on it. Then we had a [Peavey] 5150 set up, and I've been getting pedals from a guy… have you heard of Nine Of Swords?

I was going to ask you about that because I saw a studio picture [shown above] with three Nine Of Swords pedals on the Paradise Lost Facebook page…

“Yes, some of them are very extreme and only good for certain parts when you're trying to do something really effected. But there's one called Funeral Party and it's a really great simple old school distortion pedal, along the lines of the early Slayer sound or something like that. You add a bit of that onto a 5150 and you've got a really great sound, a great classic metal sound I would say. So we blended that with a more fuzz-type sound. I'm not sure what percentage was what but we brought the faders up and it could be 70 and 30 per cent in favour of one. So we got this unique guitar sound.

“Back in the day every band had their own guitar sound, whether they liked it or not, because they could only afford this gear or that gear, or there wasn't that much information about stuff I suppose. I guess these days everyone has a lot of stuff that has the same guitar sound, which is a little bit boring I think. It makes a lot of metal sound the same, even though the songs aren't the same. So we deliberately went down a different route where we want it to sound like no one else in metal at the moment. Whether we've achieved that, I have no idea until everyone hears it. But that was the thinking behind it.”

How did that idea and the tonal approach you mention affect the guitar parts themselves?

“We tried to blur the line between the sound of the harmony guitars and the rhythms on this one, rather than have a distinct harmony guitar sound. Because a lot of riffs on this record blur the lines between harmony guitars and riffing anyway. So we didn't want it to sound like two separate things, we wanted it all to be very cohesive.

"We had to match our pickups with the guitars between me and Aaron [Aedy, guitar] with the rhythm guitars, so that everything lined up nicely together. We were using Bare Knuckle Aftermaths for rhythm and harmony stuff and I had this guitar that a guy made me with Seymour Duncan Blackouts in for most of the lead stuff, because we needed that more compressed sound.”

Is that guitar is a one-off custom model?

“We were on tour many years ago and I bumped into this guy and he said he had a little shop [in Poland] called Rek Custom Guitars. He said he'd really like to make me one. He does these guitars that are acoustically chambered on the inside. But it was a Les Paul-type shape that he made me. It's got a Kahler [tremolo] and Blackouts and has been my guitar for certain lead parts for the last six or seven years.

"No matter what guitars I get I always seem to come back to that one. It's nice that I have something that's a one-off that actually works. Because I've had guitars made for me before that have been one-offs and there's always something that's slightly unplayable about them.”