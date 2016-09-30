Graham Nash on his emotional new album, CSN&Y and his incredible guitar collection

Given the nature of the subject matter, then, it’s surprising to hear that the songs were written in a very collaborative way…

“It was a very interesting way of doing things,” Graham enthuses. “I’m very proud of it and it all happened so fast. [CSN] travel by buses and have done for the last 30 years. Airlines just suck. We each have our own bus, and we share them with the band members, and Shane Fontayne is on my bus.

In the back of a bus after the shows, we wrote 20 songs together and recorded those 20 songs in eight days

“In October [of 2015] in the back of a bus after the shows, we wrote 20 songs together and recorded those 20 songs in eight days. I’ve known Shane for about five or six years. We found him when he was playing with Mark Cohn, a really great American songwriter, who did Walking In Memphis.

“Shane was playing guitar with Mark, and Croz [David Crosby] and I sang with Mark at a show in Los Angeles. We needed a guitar player to go to Europe and Shane learned my and Crosby’s 35 songs in two days! Amazing. I love playing with him.

“So, with the songwriting, what happened, basically, was that Shane knew I was going through incredible emotional changes. I would write at night and I would email him the words, and the next morning, when we got on the bus he’d usually already put those words to music. It happened 20 times in a row. I would say, ‘I feel these words should be going with this kind of music,’ which I’d name and he would go, ‘Oh yeah, I get it.’ It was a great partnership and it still is, too.

“Not only is he a brilliant guitar player, he’s a brilliant musician as well. Quite frankly, they’re all my words and it’s all Shane’s music. It was going to be produced by the two of us, but he did so much work and had such a clear vision of what it was, that I decided that I would just give him the credit.”

Across the album, Nash played Lowden, Gibson and Martin acoustic guitars including his own Graham Nash Martin signature model while Fontayne played “the usual suspects – Telecasters, Les Pauls and Gretsch guitars”.