Got a guitar for Christmas? By MusicRadar Team 2014-12-25T22:00:00.358Z Here's everything you need to know to get started

Check out the video below to find out what does what on your shiny new axe...

Parts of an electric guitar

What's the difference, anyway? Find out here!

Types of electric guitar

Sounds all wrong? Get in tune here...

How to tune your guitar

Snapped a string? Fear not! Here's how to get it fixed...

How to re-string an electric guitar

What are these things, and what the hell do they do?

Types of guitar bridge

Everything you're going to need to look after your guitar

Essential accessories

What are those stange devices for? Here's the answer...

How to use a capo

Why are there so many different types of plectrum, and why aren't they all the same?

Plectrums explained

How to keep your guitar safe and sound when you're standing up and rocking out

Straps and strap locks

Got a dirty neck? Here's how to safely clean it and nourish the wood

Cleaning a rosewood fingerboard

Unsure what type of noisy black box you need? Find out what's what here...

Types of amplifier

Not sure how to get any noise out of your new gear? Learn how here!

Connecting a guitar to an amplifier

All those knobs and switches can be baffling - but it's easier than it looks, we promise!

Amplifier controls explained

From clean to classic rock, here's how to get the sound you're after

Achieving basic guitar tones

Find out how those strange little boxes effect your sound

Effects pedals explained