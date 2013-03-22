Golden Gods 2013: More bands confirmed

Metal Hammer magazine has revealed that Motörhead will be joined by Five Finger Death Punch, Coal Chamber and Paradise Lost at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods gala night on June 17 in London's Indigo2.
Last year's winners included Mastodon (Best Album), Saxon (Best UK Band), Rammstein (Best Live Band) and Lamb Of God (Best International Band).
Public votes for this year's ceremony are now being recorded for the following categories:
- Best New Band
- Breakthrough
- Best Underground
- Best UK Band
- Best International
- Best Event
- Best Live
- Dimebag Darrell Shredder
- Metal as Fuck
- Drummer of the Year
- Spirit of Hammer
- Riff Lord
- Inspiration
- Album of the Year
- Icon
- The Golden God
Register and cast your votes between now at http://goldengods.metalhammer.co.uk