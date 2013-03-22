Golden Gods 2013: More bands confirmed

Metal Hammer magazine has revealed that Motörhead will be joined by Five Finger Death Punch, Coal Chamber and Paradise Lost at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods gala night on June 17 in London's Indigo2.

Last year's winners included Mastodon (Best Album), Saxon (Best UK Band), Rammstein (Best Live Band) and Lamb Of God (Best International Band).

Public votes for this year's ceremony are now being recorded for the following categories:

Best New Band

Breakthrough

Best Underground

Best UK Band

Best International

Best Event

Best Live

Dimebag Darrell Shredder

Metal as Fuck

Drummer of the Year

Spirit of Hammer

Riff Lord

Inspiration

Album of the Year

Icon

The Golden God

Register and cast your votes between now at http://goldengods.metalhammer.co.uk