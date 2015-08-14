Godlyke launches Pivot-All 180-degree rotating cable jack

Move aside, straight and right-angle: Godlyke has unveiled the Pivot-All, a 180-degree rotating jack that aims to do away with connection awkwardness in tight spots.

The plug features a 1/4-inch shaft that can be rotated a full 180 degrees, providing limitless angle-based fun when connecting guitars, amps and pedals - take a look at the video above for specific examples.

Putting the stress on the plug's ball joint rather than solder connection, the Pivot-All promises to increase the lifespan of cables and decrease the risk of short circuiting, too.

The Pivot-All is available now in jack and cable forms from Godlyke, starting at $19.95 for a single pivoting plug.