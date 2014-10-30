Glyn Johns on rock's golden era and his new book, Sound Man

When I meet producer Glyn Johns at his west London home, I'm greeted by a warm, welcoming and laid-back figure who, with his funky glasses perched at the end of his tanned nose and a glorious shock of white hair, could easily pass for a hip college professor rather than the studio wizard who presided over a host of seminal projects by The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Who, the Eagles, Eric Clapton and the Small Faces, among others, during the audaciously creative and wildly over-the-top era of ‘60s and ‘70s rock.

Johns has chronicled his astonishing career in a brand-new memoir, Sound Man, which charts his serendipitous rise from London choirboy to top-tier producer. Along the way, he also recounts some of his more colorful adventures with some of rock’s most celebrated eccentrics like Keith Moon, John Lennon and Keith Richards.

The book shines a light on John’s interpersonal skills and his exhaustive work ethic, character traits that proved crucial to his success in dealing with the world’s most mercurial musical forces of nature. Additionally, the revealing tome deftly captures a period when music was such a defining and ubiquitous art form that it both mirrored and shaped popular culture.

In the following interview, Johns talks about his role in shaping classic rock as we know it, why he thinks Zeppelin’s debut is their best record and what he would do if Jimmy Page wanted to work together again. Sound Man will be published on November 13 by Blue Rider Press, a division of Penguin Random House. You can pre-order the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and IndieBound.

Any trouble remembering instances from 30, 40 years ago?

“That was down to my keeping strict work diaries about everything from studio times, expenditures and dates plus trips back and forth to America, which I logged meticulously. So those notes enabled me to write the book extremely accurately, because I'd not thought I was capable of writing a book. But my publishers and [writer] Bill Flanagan convinced me that I could.”

“I set out to make an observation of the industry I was in for the past 50 years and how, from my perspective, it had changed. It's not meant to be an autobiography, nor is it salacious. My involvement with The Beatles was short but relevant to me. Plus, it was fascinating for me to be involved with these amazing, brilliant people."

Maybe you could remember things so well because you weren’t taking drugs, which you point out in the book.

“As much as some people find it bizarre that I was so straight, I was. It was crucial that, in order for me to do my job, I needed to be totally compos mentis. I'm very meticulous about how I run things in the studio, and I'm quite organized. It wasn't even a struggle for me to refuse drugs, and the more I saw what all of that did to people, the less I wanted to do it. But I'm not a perfectionist in the studio. For me, the focus is on the emotion and the feel of the music, so I've never sought perfection in that regard.”

You took it on the chin during the contentious false starts of The Beatles' Get Back sessions. You write that "Phil Spector puked all over Let It Be" – a lot of Beatles fans would agree with that.

[Laughs] “Anyone's career has disappointments, and I hope I learned from mine. But, like life itself, you have ups and downs. When I started in the industry in the early ‘60s, fortunately, few music executives were involved in the studio scene, and that lasted for years, thankfully.”