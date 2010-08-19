Gibson's Don Felder Signature 'Hotel California' EDS-1275 Double Neck

Nothing exceeds like excess. Hotel California, The Eagles' hymn to hedonism and self-destruction, is one of the defining rock songs of the 1970s. Of course, to perform it live correctly, you need a Gibson EDS-1275 like Don Felder's.



Although there's something more than a little ridiculous about a doubleneck, we're yet to see one sexier than this:

In addition to the usual appointments, Gibson's Don Felder Signature 'Hotel California' EDS-1275 features custom wiring that Felder added to his instrument to aid live performance, including "a second output in place of the original bridge pickup tone control to enable the 12-string neck to be routed independently to a Leslie rotating speaker cabinet to produce Felder's trademark tone."

Shipping in September 2010, there will only be 150 available worldwide, with 50 aged and signed models retailing at $12,074 USD and 100 aged models priced at $9174.

That is a hell of a lot of cash, but at least you can play Stairway properly on it too...

Visit Gibson USA for the full spec.