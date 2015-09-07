Ghost's Nameless Ghouls talk new album Meliora

We read that Meliora is Latin for ‘better’. Is that a fair assessment of how you feel about your new album?

Fire: “I believe the actual translation of the word is: ‘in pursuit of something better’. So it’s more about the road towards something better. And I feel that any band that didn’t have a similar thought going into a new record is just wasting everybody’s time.

Of course, we want to outdo everything we’ve done in the past. The title ties in with the album lyrically - the thematics and social commentary - rather than trying to say this our best record. Though we naturally feel like that!”

Aether: “This is something that grew because we’ve grown as people, too. Maybe five years ago we wouldn’t have liked these songs! This style of writing only came out over the past year, almost because of the other stuff. Of course, what we like most is what we’re working on now.”

The Ghost live performance is a theatrical experience. What are the main challenges in conducting your live rituals with masks on?

Aether: “It really comes down to the individual. The new masks are harder to perform with than our older ones, which were very lightweight. But you soon get used to it and it makes it easier to let go on stage. I never have to worry about how I might look in a photo, if I was fickle or vain enough to care. Even if I’m really fucking hungover, no-one will ever see it.

“But that’s not the main perk... I love it because it’s a uniform for the band that makes us feel connected, like a unit. The downside is it gets very hot and changes how we communicate. You become very skilled in reading people’s body language. If a guy walks a certain way, he probably needs to retune his guitar so I better fill in on the next part, stuff like that. We’re all reliant on each other and after a while it feels like we’re one organism that can’t quite see or hear each other. After a while, you know your positions - there’s an element of choreography, I guess.”

Fire: “It’s a lonely place. As soon as you put the mask on, there’s that Darth Vader moment - ‘Csssshhh’ - and you’re on your own! That’s the end of communication for one-and-a-half hours. It gives no facial expression. Instead, there’s nothing, just blankness. It’s not happy or sad. People don’t even know where you’re looking; you’re a black hole to them. When we look out, we can see a lot of faces. Sometimes I think, ‘Why are they looking at me like that?’ and then realise, ‘Oh yeah, it’s because we look like nutters!’”