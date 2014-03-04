George Thorogood runs down his 11 greatest hits

George Thorogood calls in to MusicRadar from Tuscon, Arizona, to talk greatest hits – his own, that is. Only thing is, he thinks it's a bit of a loose term.



"In the world of rock, 'hits' or 'greatest hits' sounds kind of funny," he says. "See, The Eagles have greatest hits. The Rolling Stones, they've got a ton of great hits. We’ve got favorites amongst our fans, which in their minds are our hits, so that's a little different."

Call them "greatest hits" or "fan favorites" then – Thorogood and the Destroyers have racked up their fair share, and last year 11 of them were assembled on Universal Music's Icon series. So what does the man think of being called an 'icon' then?

Thorogood laughs and says,"Well, that's a funny one, too. I remember this time when Jeff Healey’s band was playing the House of Blues in Toronto, and they asked me to come up and play with them. Jim Belushi walked over and asked me if it was OK to introduce me to the audience as a ‘rock legend’ or a ‘guitar legend.’ And I kind of kidded him and said, ‘No, I’d have a real problem with that, Jim.’ [Laughs] You wanna call me an icon or a legend or whatever, go ahead. My ego can take it.”

Thorogood and the Destroyers (Jeff Simon, drums; Bill Blough, bass; Jim Suhler, guitar; and Buddy Leach, saxophone) just kicked off their 40th Anniversary tour. They'll be on the road throughout the spring and well into the summer (click here for dates) and will be performing a healthy portion of the Icon package. "We’ve got a bunch of songs to hang our hats on," Thorogood says. "They started out on FM and then moved to classic rock radio. It’s good to know that we can do a live show without people scratching their heads and going, ‘I don’t know this song.’ You want to see people going, 'Yes – I love this song!'"

On the following pages, Thorogood runs down all 11 tracks on the Icon CD.